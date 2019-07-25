Beacon Financial Group Has $12.01 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 223,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.