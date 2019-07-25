Beacon Financial Group Has $12.01 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.75. 223,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.