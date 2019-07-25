Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.35. 1,113,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

