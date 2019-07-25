Beach Investment Management LLC. Invests $1.65 Million in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vistra Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $30,321.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,490 and sold 1,920,038 shares valued at $45,632,162. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,094.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 282.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

