Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises about 2.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,305,000 after buying an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 802,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 227,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 181,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 246,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.