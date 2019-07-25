Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,200 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 687,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,656,000 after acquiring an additional 655,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 180,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

