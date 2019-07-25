Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,024,000 after purchasing an additional 704,196 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,553,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,404,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.26. 116,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,007. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $177.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.