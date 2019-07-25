Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.24-11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.23 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,002,913 shares of company stock worth $382,077,150. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

