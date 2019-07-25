Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.21 ($80.48).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €1.10 ($1.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €62.76 ($72.98). 4,251,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. Basf has a one year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a one year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €61.76.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

