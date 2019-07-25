Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading Up 12.5%

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 302,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 139,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

