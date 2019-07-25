Bank of America Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $65.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Griffin Securities lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

PTC traded down $16.98 on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,702. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.06.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PTC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PTC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PTC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 655,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

