Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,169,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,154,248. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.