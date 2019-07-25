Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 14.99%.

SAN stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 158,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

