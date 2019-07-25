Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotia Howard Weill

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BSAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 180,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $643.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

