Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $731,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 622.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 177,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,070. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $643.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.11 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

