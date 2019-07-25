Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,045. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.