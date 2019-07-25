BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.79. BAB shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.