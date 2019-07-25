Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 43,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $442,149,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.