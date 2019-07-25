Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,758 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 1.3% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,877,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.95. The company had a trading volume of 328,736 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.59. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

