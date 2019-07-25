Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,252 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 211,427.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,621,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,269,000 after purchasing an additional 214,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 145,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $32.09.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

