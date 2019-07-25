Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 6.8% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

