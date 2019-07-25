AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,652. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07. AXT has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.25.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AXT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

