AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,652. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07. AXT has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.25.
AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
About AXT
AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.
