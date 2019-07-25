AVX (AVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AVX (NYSE:AVX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVX alerts:

NYSE:AVX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. AVX has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other AVX news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of AVX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.