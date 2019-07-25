AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

