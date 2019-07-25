Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. Avery Dennison also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.50-6.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,740. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.89. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,066,979.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,416 shares of company stock worth $1,933,140 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
