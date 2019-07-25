Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.55. Avery Dennison also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.50-6.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.86. 6,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,740. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.89. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.13.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,066,979.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,416 shares of company stock worth $1,933,140 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

