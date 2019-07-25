AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 2,863,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl C. Liebert III bought 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.95 per share, with a total value of $100,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,770.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,844.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,693 shares of company stock worth $1,906,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,965,000 after buying an additional 723,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,274,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

