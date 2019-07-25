Autoliv (ALV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently:

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Autoliv was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.68. 35,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $104.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

