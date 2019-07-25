Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the software company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.95.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,577.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.70.
In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
