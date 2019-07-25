Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.95.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,577.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

