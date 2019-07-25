Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as A$6.45 ($4.57) and last traded at A$6.44 ($4.57), with a volume of 229788 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.39 ($4.53).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.25.

In other news, insider Graeme Liebelt bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.17 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$894,650.00 ($634,503.55).

About Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI)

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

