Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 411,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

