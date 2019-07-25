aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.48

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $3.57. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 2,036 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by $0.70.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

