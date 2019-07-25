Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $115,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,247 shares of company stock worth $1,622,271. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 114,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,501. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

