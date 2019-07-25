Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $33,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,490. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

