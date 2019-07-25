Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,324,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after buying an additional 640,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

BSCJ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,815. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

