Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

