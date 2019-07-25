Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 975.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.15. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12-month low of $1,107.50 and a 12-month high of $1,530.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.