Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,435. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.