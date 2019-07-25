AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 20,784,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,160,628. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.