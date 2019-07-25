AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,001. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.27. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,554 shares of company stock worth $1,866,620. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,778,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,837,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 483.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

