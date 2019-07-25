Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

ATKR stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 236,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. 361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

