Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,692 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Athene by 20.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Athene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 177,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Athene by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $877,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,817 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,808.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,086. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.20). Athene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

