AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AstraZeneca updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:AZN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 10,268,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

