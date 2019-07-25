ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Santander raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. 19,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $234.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.