ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. ASGN updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.26 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 720,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.05.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

