Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,410,000 after purchasing an additional 475,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,017,000 after purchasing an additional 437,771 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

AJG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,915. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

