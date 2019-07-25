Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s escalating expenses are weighing on its margin expansion. Also, high debt level increases interest expenses. Its interest coverage ratio also compares unfavorably with industry average. Nonetheless, the company should continue to benefit from solid organic growth, sturdy performance across all segments and strong margin expansion. Arthur J. Gallagher is focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Moreover, it is focusing on enhancing productivity and quality as part of its value creation strategy. The company's solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves.”

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.