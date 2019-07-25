ArthroCare (NASDAQ:ARTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.60

ArthroCare Co. (NASDAQ:ARTC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.73. ArthroCare shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 7,414,271 shares changing hands.

ArthroCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTC)

ArthroCare Corporation (ArthroCare) is a medical device company. ArthroCare develops and manufactures surgical devices, instruments, and implants. Its devices enable surgical procedures and enable new minimally invasive procedures. Many of ArthroCare’s devices use its Coblation technology. This technology dissolves target tissue and limits damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

