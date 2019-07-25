Arion Price Up 102.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a market cap of $64,491.00 and $33.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.01669113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00120069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,777,153 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

