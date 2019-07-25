Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 28,865 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,337,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,908,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ opened at $130.23 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $346.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.