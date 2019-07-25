Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.68.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.19. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

