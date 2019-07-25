ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.60

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.49. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,639,099 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.91.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.60.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

